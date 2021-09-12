Teens accused of sex acts in SA school after video circulated among students

The district says they don't know who shared the video or how many students may have received it.

SAN ANTONIO — Local teens are accused of engaging in sex acts inside a bathroom and Northside ISD confirms a video.

The district says they were made aware of the video, which was air dropped to several students phones, after a student made school administrators at Warren High School aware that the video was circulating.

The district told us they do not know who shared the video or how many students may have received it, but did say the students in the video were minors.

The district says they are in communication with both the parents of the individuals depicted in the video, as well as the parents of students who they are of who received the video to make sure everyone involved is informed.

“The other issue, given the age of the individuals depicted in the video, is any potential criminal charges that individuals could face, whether that's for possession of the video and certainly just distributing the video. And that is where Northside Police is investigating," said Northside ISD Communications Director Barry Perez.

The district says if any student did receive the video and parents are aware, to talk to their child and make sure they are informing officials at the high school,

The district also says to make sure they don’t keep the video in their possession, not forward or share the video in any way because that could have criminal implications.