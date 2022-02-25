x
Simulation teaches Longview community members the realities of poverty

An experiential learning activity that gives people a chance to better understand struggles and life in poverty.

LONGVIEW, Texas — What keeps community members from "moving forward?"

A simulation held Thursday by the city of Longview's Partners in Prevention aimed to put participants in someone else's shoes as they learned the realities of living in poverty.

"This is an experiential learning activity, and so it helps people to better understand when you have to live out a day in the life of living in poverty and the struggle of poverty," said Partners in Prevention Program Manager Holly Fuller. "This is a great way to help people understand better what the barriers are in the community, what maybe needs to be addressed in the community, that keeps people from moving forward."

