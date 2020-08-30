Buildings destroyed and power outages reported across Tarrant County after severe storms

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says there are no reports of serious injuries.

Several residents sent in photos and videos of damage caused by severe weather Saturday evening.

And the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office warned residents to avoid the area of Briar, Texas at FM 730, after a severe storm near Azle.

Sunday morning, multiple buildings were visibly destroyed, with roofs torn off and some completely in pieces. A number of RVs had also been turned over onto their sides.

Severe storms cause major damage in Tarrant County 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

The storm swept through around 8 p.m., bringing high winds. The sheriff's office says there are reports of downed power lines and trees, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Multiple crews, including police and firefighters are in the area working to clear debris, according to the sheriff's office.