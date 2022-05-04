x
Local News

LIST: East Texas power outages

Make sure to stay with CBS19 for the latest on power outages in your area.

TYLER, Texas — Due to severe weather, East Texas are experiencing a widespread power outages.

Keep up with the latest outages in the list below:

ONCOR

  • Angelina- 40 outages
  • Henderson County- 48 outages
  • Smith County- 4 outages

SWEPCO

  • Gregg County - 9 outages 
  • Harrison County - 5 outages 
  • Bowie County-13 outages

RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

UPSHUR RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

CHEROKEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

WOOD COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

CBS19 will update this list throughout as outage numbers change.

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather Team? Text them to (903) 600-2600, email them to news@cbs19.tv, or connect with us on social media through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

