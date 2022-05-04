LIST: East Texas power outages

TYLER, Texas — Due to severe weather, East Texas are experiencing a widespread power outages.
Keep up with the latest outages in the list below:
- Angelina- 40 outages
- Henderson County- 48 outages
- Smith County- 4 outages
- Gregg County - 9 outages
- Harrison County - 5 outages
- Bowie County-13 outages
- No significant outages reported
- No significant outages reported
- No significant outages reported
- No significant outages reported
- No significant outages reported
CBS19 will update this list throughout as outage numbers change.
