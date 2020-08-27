x
POWER OUTAGES: More than 2,000 without power in East Texas

Make sure to stay with CBS19 for the latest on power outages in your area.
Credit: KYTX CBS19

TYLER, Texas — There are several reports of power outages throughout East Texas.

CBS19 has compiled a list of current outages as of 6 a.m.:

ONCOR

Lufkin - 542 customers affected

Nacogdoches - 100 customers affected

SWEPCO

Marshall - 109 customers affected

CHEROKEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION

New Chapel Hill - 1,830 customers affected

HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

No significant outages reported

BOWIE-CASS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

No significant outages reported

RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

No significant outages reported

UPSHUR RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

No significant outages reported

WOOD COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

No significant outages reported

TRINITY VALLEY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

No significant outages reported

CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as outage numbers change.

