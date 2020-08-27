POWER OUTAGES: More than 2,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — There are several reports of power outages throughout East Texas.
CBS19 has compiled a list of current outages as of 6 a.m.:
Lufkin - 542 customers affected
Nacogdoches - 100 customers affected
Marshall - 109 customers affected
New Chapel Hill - 1,830 customers affected
No significant outages reported
No significant outages reported
No significant outages reported
No significant outages reported
No significant outages reported
CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as outage numbers change.