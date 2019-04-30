STARRVILLE, Texas — Hundreds of customers northeast of Tyler were without power.

The outage was first reported at about 12:53 p.m. according to the Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association.

Oncor says outage was caused by equipment failure.

At 1:30 p.m. the outage affected 650 customers of Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association in northeast Smith County near Starville. The outage is now fixed for most customers.

There are 74 Oncor still customers affected.

Oncor says the estimated restoration time for their customers is 8:30 p.m.

There are no other major outages reported in East Texas.