East Texas Food Bank is providing aid to power outages victims

The ETX Food Bank said they had four thousand emergency food boxes in the warehouse, and all will be used this week.

TEXAS, USA — As electricity begins to turn on in areas that suffered from power outages, the East Texas Food Bank is helping East Texans refill their refrigerators after they threw away spoiled food.

Gilmer resident Crystal Warren said she was without power for 6 days and now she has spoiled food in the fridge.

"We probably lost about $400 worth of groceries just in the refrigerator alone," Warren said.

Rebecca Berkeley from the East Texas Food Bank said they had four thousand emergency food boxes in the warehouse, and they’re using all of them this week.

"We're just glad that we have those here. And we're able to help people," Berkeley said.

Upshur County emergency management coordinator Marc Nichols said 97% of the county was without power. As a result, they’ve set up cooling centers around the county.

"We're providing a hot meal at dinner 'til Friday at all of the cooling stations," Nichols said.

He added that if you don’t have the means to come get the meals, volunteers will come drop them off. Berkley said the East Texas Food Bank has food distributions set up for the rest of the week and is expecting to help 1,500 people at their Longview distribution event on Friday.

"We just want people to know if you need help, please come see us. We want to help you and be part of the solution," Berkeley said.

Being a part of the solution during a time when East Texans are trying to make ends meet has been a blessing to the community.

"We've got a little bit to make it, we will survive. We always do. But it's going to be tough," Warren said.