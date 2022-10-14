Prank 911 phone calls cause lockdown at Gilmer elementary, intermediate campuses

Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the calls were made during student release at the elementary and intermediate campuses.

GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Elementary and Intermediate Schools were placed on lockdown briefly after a series of prank phone calls to 911 Friday afternoon.

Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the calls were made during student release at the elementary and intermediate campuses.

Those schools were locked down to determine that these calls were false. No students or staff were in danger, Albritton said.