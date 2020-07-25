Prayer on the Square unites Tyler community

For future dates, you can visit their Facebook page.

TYLER, Texas — Many came together for Prayer on the Square Friday evening in downtown Tyler.

The event was Walls to Bridges second worship meeting to help unify the Tyler community.

"We are followers of Jesus Christ and unity is what he is all about," said Jason Smith with Green Acres Baptist Church.

Smith says with the climate right now, their goal is to bring unity.

"Our vision is to try and create safe places for people to have conversations with others who don't look like them and get to know other people," said Smith.

"It's a time of togetherness, worshiping together, praying together, praying for healing of our city," said Nate Hill with Young Life.

"We should be a reflection of what we hope to see in the world, and so I think it's very important we reflect that," Hill said.

"Prayer is not part of the work, prayer is the work," he added.