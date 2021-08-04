PRCA Rodeo sets Longview return after 2020 cancellation

The event takes place on April 16-17. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults and $5 for children ages 3 through 12.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The rodeo is headed back to Longview.

The Longview Greggton Rotary Club has scheduled the 30th annual PRCA Rodeo for April 16 and 17 at the Longview Rodeo Arena at 100 Grand Blvd. next to the Maude Cobb Convention and Convention Center.

The event was canceled this past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gates will open each night at 6 p.m. with mechanical bull rides, pony rides and a petting zoo. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults and $5 for children ages 3 through 12.