NTSB releases preliminary accident report regarding fatal East Texas plane crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary accident report for an East Texas plane crash that occurred in early July 2022.
According to the NTSB, on Sunday, July 3, around 10:45 p.m., a Piper PA-32-300 airplane, N1403X, was destroyed when it crashed just north of the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport.
The pilot and two passengers were seriously injured. A pilot-rated passenger, identified as Jere Kellough, died following the crash.
"The airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight," the report said. "Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) data revealed that the flight departed from the Memorial Field Airport (HOT), Hot Springs, Arkansas, about 2145, and proceeded direct to the Mt. Pleasant Regional Airport (OSA), Mt. Pleasant, Texas."
At OSA, the NTSB says the pilot entered the airport traffic pattern on a left base leg for runway 17 and subsequently became established on final approach about 1.5 miles from the runway.
"The airplane was about 0.42 miles from the runway arrival threshold at that time," the report said. "The airplane impacted trees and terrain about 0.40 miles from the runway 17 arrival threshold. The right wing separated, and the outboard 4-foot section of the right wing was suspended in a tree about 50 ft above ground level. The right-wing tip was resting on the ground near the tree. Tree branches exhibiting fresh breaks were also near the initial tree strike. The remaining inboard section of the right wing was separated at the root and located along the debris path. A ground impact path began about 160 ft. from the initial tree strike and extended to the main wreckage. The main wreckage was located about 320 ft. from the initial tree strike. The main wreckage consisted of the fuselage, empennage, left wing, engine, and propeller. The fuselage was inverted and resting on the left wing which was separated at the root."
The NTSB will release its final findings after their investigation is complete.