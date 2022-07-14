NTSB releases preliminary accident report regarding fatal East Texas plane crash

"The airplane was about 0.42 miles from the runway arrival threshold at that time," the report said. "The airplane impacted trees and terrain about 0.40 miles from the runway 17 arrival threshold. The right wing separated, and the outboard 4-foot section of the right wing was suspended in a tree about 50 ft above ground level. The right-wing tip was resting on the ground near the tree. Tree branches exhibiting fresh breaks were also near the initial tree strike. The remaining inboard section of the right wing was separated at the root and located along the debris path. A ground impact path began about 160 ft. from the initial tree strike and extended to the main wreckage. The main wreckage was located about 320 ft. from the initial tree strike. The main wreckage consisted of the fuselage, empennage, left wing, engine, and propeller. The fuselage was inverted and resting on the left wing which was separated at the root."