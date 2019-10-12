HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A preliminary autopsy in the officer-involved shooting death of Demetrius Williams shows he died of a single gunshot wound, refuting witnesses' claims told to the man's family.

“We know that there was one wound and we know that there was only one wound,” said Lt. Jay Webb of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. "There's not 17 (wounds), there's not 34."

According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT team went to Williams’ home on South Allen Street in Marshall about 11 a.m. Thursday to execute a narcotics search warrant.

