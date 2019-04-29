WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump served up his traditional fast food dinner to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball National Champions Baylor Lady Bears.

After a 45-minute tour of the White House, the team was served Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King.

If you remember back in January, President Trump served the FBS National Champion Clemson Tigers a buffet of fast food including Big Macs and Wendy's hamburgers.

The president continued the tradition when FCS National Champ North Dakota State visited the White House. However, Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Big Macs and a spread of french fries were served this time around.