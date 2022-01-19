TxDOT pretreating roads in Deep East Texas ahead of possible wintry mix

“We want motorists to be prepared for any slick surfaces that could impact driving throughout this weather event,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer.

The Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin District will pre-treat roadways, bridges and elevated surfaces throughout the district’s nine counties beginning Thursday morning ahead of a possible wintry mix predicted for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Crews will begin pre-treating with a brine solution in problematic areas and elevated surfaces Thursday in Polk, Trinity, San Jacinto, Angelina, Nacogdoches, Houston, Shelby, San Augustine and Sabine counties. Maintenance sections have prepared equipment and trucks to apply the brine as soon as expected rainfall tonight subsides.

“We want motorists to be prepared for any slick surfaces that could impact driving throughout this weather event,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “TxDOT is also prepared and we urge drivers to reduce speed and give the brine trucks room to work. This is a moving work zone, so stay alert if you see them along the roadways.”

Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. TxDOT strongly advises you to stay off the roads, should winter precipitation occur.

If you must drive, please use extreme caution and follow these safety tips:

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.





Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.





Watch carefully for work crews and stay at least 200 feet behind moving equipment.





Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.





If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle. In case of an emergency, dial 911.