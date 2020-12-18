PREVIEW: Lindale taking on Argyle for 4A DI state championship

In the final flight of the Eagles, Lindale will go up against an undefeated Argyle squad Friday night for the UIL 4A Division I state championship.

In the final flight of the Eagles, Lindale will go up against an undefeated Argyle squad Friday night for the UIL 4A Division I state championship.

Last week Lindale (13-2) defeated Austin LBJ 31-28 to secure their spot in the state title game, while Argyle (15-0) took down Canyon 37-20.

Lindale head coach Chris Cochran is in his fourth year leading the Eagles. Argyle head coach Todd Rogers has been at the helm for 18 years.