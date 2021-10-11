Pride in the Park event brings ‘visibility’ to Tyler

This year the event consisted of 80 vendors, seven food trucks and new additions such as a drag show, and a dog fashion show.

TYLER, Texas — On Sunday, the Tyler Area Gays ended a weekend of celebration with their annual Pride in the Park event. Lindsey Park in Tyler was filled with colorful outfits and attendees excited to show their pride.

This year the event consisted of 80 vendors, seven food trucks and new additions such as a drag show hosted by Carmella DuBuque, current Miss Gay Texas State at Large, and a dog fashion show.

DuBuque was a student at UT Tyler 10 years ago and mentioned the excitement of witnessing the East Texas welcoming the LGBTQIA community.

“I'm glad to see that we have a lot more visibility than when I was out here. So far as I knew, events like these weren’t taking place and if they were, there was no publicity that I saw. I am glad that things are changing for the better in this direction of the world,” DuBuque said.