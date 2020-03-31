Priefert Manufacturing Co. Inc. in Mount Pleasant said in a news release that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The employee was tested late last Friday and did not report to the campus today," the company said Monday.

Upon receiving notification of the test, Priefert said its Health & Safety team went into action in compliance with CDC guidelines. "The work group of the affected employee was notified and instructed to self-quarantine," it said.

