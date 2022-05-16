East Texas May 24 primary runoff election guide

TYLER, Texas — May 24 will play host to the primary runoff election in the Lone Star State.
CBS19 has compiled a list of state and local races East Texans will vote on when they hit the polls.
Early voting takes place May 16-20.
It's important to note, if you voted in a party primary in March, you can only vote in that same party’s runoff. However, if you didn't vote, you can vote in either party's runoff.
STATEWIDE
Attorney General (D)
- Rochelle Garza
- Joe Jaworski
Attorney General (R)
- George P. Bush
- Ken Paxton
Lt. Governor (D)
- Michelle Beckley
- Mike Collier
Land Commissioner (D)
- Jay Kleberg
- Sandragrace Martinez
Land Commissioner (R)
- Dawn Buckingham
- Tim Westley
Comptroller (D)
- Janet T. Dudding
- Angel Luis Vega
Railroad Commissioner (R)
- Wayne Christian
- Sarah Stogner
ANDERSON COUNTY
Anderson County Commissioner Pct. 4
- Joey Hill
- Barry Bedre
Anderson County Judge
- Carey McKinney
- Robert Johnson
GREGG COUNTY
Gregg County Commissioner Pct. 4
- Danny Craig Sr.
- Shannon Brown
PANOLA COUNTY
Panola County District Attorney
- Danny "Buck" Davidson
- Tim Cariker
Panola County Judge
- Paul Beatty
- Rodger McLane
SMITH COUNTY
Smith County Constable Pct. 2
- Wayne Allen
- Chris Roberts