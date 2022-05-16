East Texas May 24 primary runoff election guide

CBS19 has compiled a list of state and local races East Texans will vote on when they hit the polls.

TYLER, Texas — May 24 will play host to the primary runoff election in the Lone Star State.

Early voting takes place May 16-20.

It's important to note, if you voted in a party primary in March, you can only vote in that same party’s runoff. However, if you didn't vote, you can vote in either party's runoff.

STATEWIDE

Attorney General (D)

Rochelle Garza

Joe Jaworski

Attorney General (R)

George P. Bush

Ken Paxton

Lt. Governor (D)

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Land Commissioner (D)

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Land Commissioner (R)

Dawn Buckingham

Tim Westley

Comptroller (D)

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Railroad Commissioner (R)

Wayne Christian

Sarah Stogner

ANDERSON COUNTY

Anderson County Commissioner Pct. 4

Joey Hill

Barry Bedre

Anderson County Judge

Carey McKinney

Robert Johnson

GREGG COUNTY

Gregg County Commissioner Pct. 4

Danny Craig Sr.

Shannon Brown

PANOLA COUNTY

Panola County District Attorney

Danny "Buck" Davidson

Tim Cariker

Panola County Judge

Paul Beatty

Rodger McLane

SMITH COUNTY

Smith County Constable Pct. 2