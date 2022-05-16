x
East Texas May 24 primary runoff election guide

CBS19 has compiled a list of state and local races East Texans will vote on when they hit the polls.

TYLER, Texas — May 24 will play host to the primary runoff election in the Lone Star State.

Early voting takes place May 16-20.

It's important to note, if you voted in a party primary in March, you can only vote in that same party’s runoff. However, if you didn't vote, you can vote in either party's runoff. 

STATEWIDE

Attorney General (D)

  • Rochelle Garza
  • Joe Jaworski

Attorney General (R)

  • George P. Bush
  • Ken Paxton

Lt. Governor (D)

  • Michelle Beckley
  • Mike Collier

Land Commissioner (D)

  • Jay Kleberg
  • Sandragrace Martinez

Land Commissioner (R)

  • Dawn Buckingham
  • Tim Westley

Comptroller (D)

  • Janet T. Dudding
  • Angel Luis Vega

Railroad Commissioner (R)

  • Wayne Christian
  • Sarah Stogner 

ANDERSON COUNTY

For sample ballots and voting locations, click here.

Anderson County Commissioner Pct. 4

  • Joey Hill
  • Barry Bedre

Anderson County Judge

  • Carey McKinney
  • Robert Johnson

GREGG COUNTY

For sample ballots and voting locations, click here.

Gregg County Commissioner Pct. 4

  • Danny Craig Sr.
  • Shannon Brown

PANOLA COUNTY

For sample ballots and voting locations, click here.

Panola County District Attorney

  • Danny "Buck" Davidson
  • Tim Cariker

Panola County Judge

  • Paul Beatty
  • Rodger McLane

SMITH COUNTY

For sample ballots and voting locations, click here.

Smith County Constable Pct. 2

  • Wayne Allen
  • Chris Roberts

