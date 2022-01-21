x
Prisoner accused of killing fellow inmate at Michael Unit in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An inmate at an Anderson County prison is accused of killing another inmate by beating him in the head last week. 

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Wes Alan Bracht, 44, was found with severe injuries to his head on the floor of his cell at the Michael Unit Jan. 13 at 11:58 p.m.

Bracht was taken to the unit's medical facility and EMS contacted staff at the Palestine Regional Medical Center, who pronounced Bracht dead around 1 a.m. Jan. 14, according to TDCJ. 

Another inmate Davarre Lavalais, 34, was identified as the suspect. The Office of Inspector General was notified, TDCJ said. 

Bracht began serving a five-year sentence for a burglary of a habitation conviction in 2019. 

Lavalais started serving his eight-year sentence in 2015 for evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and felony possession of a firearm out of Bexar County.

Lavalais was set to be released on July 5 this year, according to TDCJ online records.

