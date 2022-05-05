Pro-life, pro-choice groups share perspectives on Supreme Court’s draft that overturns Roe v. Wade

Organizations like Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas say if this leaked draft ends up being the court's final decision this summer it would have immediate impact.

TYLER, Texas — The Supreme Court's leaked opinion draft that shows the court would overturn Roe v. Wade continues to cause concern and a variety of emotions across the nation.

Organizations like Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas say if this leaked draft ends up being the court's final decision this summer it would immediately impact some of the services they provide for the state.

"There's a disproportionate impact on who's prevented from accessing an abortion in Texas currently," said Sarah Wheat, a spokesperson with Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. "When Texas' trigger ban goes into play then, we're really gonna see that just impact even more thousands of people."

The views on abortion have the nation highly divided between pro-choice and pro-life.

Dr. Grace English, of Tyler, said she had an abortion at 18 and it's a decision she has battled for years.

"My life pretty much spiraled out of control and the next five years I became self-destructive," English said. "I finally connected all the dots of how that abortion really impacted who I felt. I felt unworthy to be a mother because I had ended the life of my unborn child."

English she battled with years of regret and emotional trauma but didn't let it get the best of her.

In 2001, English joined Green Acres Baptist Church and Living Alternatives to help her cope with her decision. She now uses her story as a testimony to share with other women who are going through the same experience she did.

"I know the inside story of what women go through and a few years after that I started doing Bible studies under the umbrella of Green Acres Baptist Church and just helping other women who have lost children to abortion," English said. "We also started doing studies for men because (for) every child that is aborted, there is a mother and a father that is involved and both people are affected by that decision."

In the meantime, as lawmakers continue to debate on the issue, Wheat said Planned Parenthood will continue to help women looking to seek an abortion even if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.