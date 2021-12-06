WILEY COLLEGE HAS PROBATION SANCTIONS REMOVED

"I am extremely proud of the Wiley College family, who was steadfast in their actions and communication," said Wiley College President Herman J. Felton, Jr.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has notified Wiley College of its probation sanctions being removed.

Wiley College launched and achieved a strategic set of actions that led to increased fundraising and effective finance practices. As a result, SACSCOC found that Wiley College has met the criteria for accreditation and has significantly strengthened the college’s fiscal health.

By demonstrating its fiscal responsibility and stewardship, the college learned that there would be no monitoring or follow-up from the accrediting body until it applies for its recertification in 2023.

“Wiley College stands firmly on its 148 + year foundation and continues to demonstrate excellence despite this previous obstacle. The removal of probation sanctions signal that we are a community of educators who believe that Wiley College is significant to the higher education landscape and worked hard to secure our future. I am extremely proud of the Wiley College family, who was steadfast in their actions and communication. The campus community came together to secure Wiley’s future through their actions, despite being in a global pandemic.” said President Herman J. Felton, Jr., J.D., Ph.D.