TRAFFIC ALERT: Procession to be held at 9AM Thursday to escort fallen East Texas deputy from Tyler to Lufkin

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham announced Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, of Etoile, died following a wreck involving a semi.

TYLER, Texas — A procession will be held Thursday morning honoring a Shelby County deputy who died in a recent crash.

Pierson will be escorted from Tyler to a Lufkin funeral home.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the procession will begin at 9 a.m. and will travel down S. Broadway Ave. (Hwy. 69 S.) through Cherokee County.

"Be aware that your trip may be delayed at this time," the JPD said. "If any citizens would like to pay their respects to this young deputy as he passes through, please feel free to line the highway."