Procession of East Texas law enforcement, emergency vehicles honors UT Health paramedic who died in crash

TYLER, Texas — A convoy of emergency and law enforcement vehicles honored UT Health paramedic David Eads with a special procession into Tyler on Monday morning.

Eads, who died in a wreck last week while on duty, was remembered for his dedication to the EMS field as dozens of ambulances, police, fire and other emergency vehicles traveled from Forney to escort Eads' body home with a special ceremony.

The procession traveled along Highway 80, Interstate 20, U.S. 69, Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Highway, ending at Stewart Funeral Home where services will be held for Eads' family and friends.

Eads, 24, of Frankston, joined UT Health East Texas EMS in December 2020 and he served the Tyler and Smith County area as a lead paramedic.