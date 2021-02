Social distancing will be encouraged at the concession stands, restrooms and merchandise stands.

LONGVIEW, Texas — For the first time in league history, the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour will travel to Longview.

The PBR Longview Invitational is set Feb. 27 and 28 at the Longview Rodeo Arena.

Featuring more than 30 bull riders, the PBR Longview Invitational will mark the sixth event of the 2021 season, part of the Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition, according to the organization.