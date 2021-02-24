'Project Double' expected to bring at least $140 million investment to Longview area

A firm know only as "Project Double" until later today would invest at least $140 million between 2022 and 2023 to build a fulfillment and distribution center.

A firm know only as "Project Double" until later today would invest at least $140 million between 2022 and 2023 to build a fulfillment and distribution center on about 142 acres in Longview's North Business Park off U.S. 259.

The Longview Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors voted unanimously, and to applause on Wednesday, to a series of measures that would provide incentives to Project Double to locate in Longview. It was the first in a series of votes expected today by the Longview ISD board of trustees, Gregg County Commissioners Court and Longview City Council to seal the incentives and bring the company to Longview.

Starting in 2022, the distribution center would be required to have an average of 255 full-time employees, ramping up to 1,222 by 2026. That would make the center Longview's fourth largest employer by today's rankings, behind Christus Good Shepherd, Longview ISD and Eastman Chemical Co., according to information on the Longview Economic Development Corps website.