Project LeanNation to hold grand opening Saturday

TYLER, Texas — Project LeanNation is set to hold its grand opening in the Village at Cumberland Park on Saturday.

The new business, owned by longtime Tyler residents Keith and Lindy O’Brien, currently has more than 40 locations throughout the United States and continues to grow.

Project LeanNation offers a wide-variety menu which will rotate throughout the year offering new and exciting options as well as protein shakes and protein balls for those on the go. The business will also offer Lean Consultations done with a health coach.