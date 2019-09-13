LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview City Council offered changes Thursday night to the city’s sign ordinance that might help a potential redevelopment deal finally get done.

The changes would allow the triple-sided sign at the vacant Waffle Shoppe restaurant at the corner of West Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 to be removed in exchange for one digital-facing retrofit sign at another location.

The proposed changes were presented by Mayor Andy Mack during the council’s regular meeting. No action was taken, but council members agreed to send the amendments to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

