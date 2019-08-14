TYLER, Texas —

Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard presented the proposed 2019-20 budget for the City of Tyler to the City Council Wednesday morning.

The proposed budget is to rebuild Tyler’s infrastructure and enhancing public safety.

“This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for necessary public safety and infrastructure improvements,” Mayor Martin Heines said.

The city’s proposal recommends a one-and-a-half-cent increase to the current tax rate of $0.244452 per $100 valuation, which will be used to fund street maintenance and public safety service.

The city will invest $167,582 in the maintenance and repair of city park facilities. Also, the proposal to replace the outdated downtown parking meters.

The program will invest in street reconstruction, as well as the current traffic study, paid through the half-cent sales tax program.

The remaining will be used to invest in police and fire service.

The city will continue its property tax freeze for those who are over 65 and disabled who have applied for the benefit. The city says about 8,300 households are currently taking advantage of these available exemptions.

Additionally, the Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is also proposing an increase of 5% to all water and sewer customers. Meaning, the average customer that uses 5,000 gallons of water per month will see an increase of $6.01 per month. Industrial and commercial businesses using 30,000 gallons of water per month will see an increase of $13.51 monthly.

Despite the increase, Tyler’s rate remains well below average utility rates for cities our size in the state.

Other services:

The city will raise prices for burials and related services at its cemeteries and remove a maintenance building in order to offer more plots, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

In an interview with the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Broussard said Tyler Transit will get six new buses and one van. The cost is $1.3 million. The federal government will fund the majority, and transportation credits from the state will fund most of the rest.

Opportunities for public input on the budget are available by attending one of two council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave. on the following dates:

Wednesday, August 28, at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, September 11, at 9 a.m.

Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. on September 25, at the Tyler City Hall.

