TYLER — The council voted 6-1 at a meeting on Wednesday to raise the property tax rate from 24 cents per $100 of property valuation in 2017 to 24.4452 cents per $100 of property valuation in 2018.

The City Council will hold public hearings during regular meetings on Aug. 22 and 29 to discuss the tax rate. The City Council will vote on Sept. 12 on a final tax rate, which can be lower than the rate proposed on Wednesday but not higher.

The property tax rate is what the city manager proposed in a draft version of the fiscal year 2019 budget on Wednesday. The proposed rate is equal to the rollback rate, the highest amount a municipality in Texas can raise a tax rate without potentially triggering a tax election.

Councilman Bob Westbrook was the sole dissenting vote on the tax rate. Westbrook voted “nay” after he made a motion to raise the tax rate to 29 cents per $100 of property valuation. The motion failed because no one on the council seconded it.

Westbrook spoke of the city government tradition that started about two decades ago that put the city on the path toward paying for infrastructure in cash, having no debt funded through property taxes, and keeping property taxes low.

Westbrook said officials back then were not expecting property taxes to go lower than 30 cents per $100 of property valuation. He said the city has now become too dependent on sales tax revenue, which makes up 42 percent of revenue in the city manager’s proposed fiscal year 2019 budget.

Mayor Martin Heines and some City Council members spoke in opposition to Westbrook’s proposal and endorsed the decades-long financial practices in the city. However, four members of the public attended the meeting and asked the City Council to raise property taxes.

“I think we might be getting shortsighted by keeping our budgets too low,” said John O’Sullivan, a downtown property owner. “The employees of the city are the ones who actually run the city for us, and holding their pay frozen for years with just a few merits here and there, I think has cost the city quite a bit.”

O’Sullivan said he works with the city’s building department regularly and often has different people come to his property to do inspections. He said the engineering department is understaffed to the point it “looks more like a ghost town nowadays.”

He also pointed to a softball field he uses in Lindsey Park to play senior softball. He said fields in other towns make Tyler’s look “one step above a pasture.” He said that field could be improved.

“I think it’s time to look at raising the budget slightly,” O’Sullivan said. “I don’t know if it has to be up to 29 cents or 30 cents, but I think it has to be higher than 24 cents to give you some flexibility with your employees and some of the services.”

Heines said the city is now paying people in the building department market rates. Broussard said that engineering is a difficult market for recruiting so he is looking into changing compensation.

Al Thead, who works for a downtown development company Invest in Tyler, asked the council to raise property taxes by 2 or 3 cents per $100 of property valuation. He pointed to the downtown revitalization plan Fitzpatrick Architects has proposed.

“I think we have all seen a wonderful vision provided for free to us citizens by some architects and engineers and they did that all pro bono, and I think we would all like to see a vision like that come true,” Thead said.

Heines told Thead the city likes to let the private sector drive the economy instead of leading with public investment.

“We appreciate your private company coming to Tyler and working in the downtown area but that’s what it’s all about,” Heines said. “The way that we have set up our structure, it’s about the private sector really being the ones driving the growth and the job creation.”

“We’re not a city that really values the public sector doing and spurring on the private development,” he said. “We do that to a certain extent, but it’s really our reliance on the private sector to make things happen in this community.”

Pamela Phoenix, who sits on the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission, said the City Council needs to raise property taxes to improve roads in the northwestern area of the city. But she said 29 cents per $100 of property valuation is too high.

James Hobbs, another resident, said: “I would urge you to consider raising the rate above that amount proposed in the budget in order to allow a discussion about infrastructure. I am not confident that the amounts posed in the budget are adequate.”

Hobbs said the city has been reactive with regard to infrastructure instead of proactive. He pointed to the city’s work to upgrade sewer infrastructure because of a legal agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“I’m just convinced that we can do more and that your experts that work for the city can tell you where to start,” Hobbs said. “We need to get out of reactive mode and into proactive mode.”

Councilman John Nix told Hobbs that water infrastructure is paid for through fees on residents’ water bills. He said the property tax rate has nothing to do with water infrastructure spending.

Nix also spoke against Westbrook’s motion, calling it “the latest idea in an attempt to increase spending.” He said there is no justification for higher tax rate than the city manager's budget suggested and said city government should get back to basics.

Nix referenced the city’s Blueprint document from 1997 that was adopted under then-mayor Kevin Eltife. The Blueprint put the city on the path to eliminate its general obligation debt, pay cash for infrastructure, and keep property taxes low.

“One of the core competencies of the Blueprint is sound financial management,” Nix said. “This budget does not address all the wants and does address the needs and that’s a great thing to say about a limited government budget.”

Councilman Ed Moore said he agrees with raising taxes over a longer period of time, but said he represents constituents who would not be able to afford the tax rate that Westbrook proposed.

“This is the first time I’ve been on this council (since being elected in 2013) where I’ve had people come in and say, ‘Let’s increase the taxes,’ and that’s good, real good,” Moore said.

“I can support the increasing tax rate that you’re doing today,” Moore said. “Also, I can support another increase to the tax rate, but I don’t think I can support trying to bite the whole apple at one time.”

Councilman Don Warren spoke in support of the budget and city manager's proposed tax rate. Councilwoman Linda Sellers thanked members of the public for speaking. Councilman Broderick McGee did not comment.

Heines read a statement saying the city manager and financial staff have vast experience in creating budgets and said city councilors need to go through at least two budget cycles before they understand it.

“You never prejudge a budget until it is submitted by a city manager at this council meeting,” Heines said. “The city has the best department heads and key leaders since I have been elected. Let them do their job first.”

“Be careful not to be misled into risky, costly infrastructure at the taxpayers’ expense,” Heines said. “When you run for local office as a conservative businessman, be one.”

Westbrook said in an interview that he is not popular with the other members of the City Council right now, and he is disappointed with the decision. But he said his constituents will understand that he was seeking to spark a conversation.

“I believe the people just lost their voice in this budget process,” Westbrook said. “We probably shouldn’t go to 29 (cents) but we need to have the conversation and that’s what my motion was about.”

“It was not a referendum to spend more money,” Westbrook said. “If (increasing the rate by) 2.6 cents will get us there, then that’s where that needs to be, but now we can’t even go there, because this (vote) set the ceiling for that discussion.”

Heines said in an interview the tax rate he is supporting (the one the council approved Wednesday) is the maximum the City Council can approve on Sept. 12 when it votes on a final tax rate. He said the city manager and financial staff are highly qualified and have made the recommendation.

