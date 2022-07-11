ELECTION PREVIEW: Smith County Prop. A, gubernatorial race, US House Dist. 1

With many issues on the ballot, we want to break down some key races for you.

TYLER, Texas — Something you’ll see on your ballot if you live in U.S. House District 1 is going to be the race between Republican Nathaniel Moran and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson.

In a district that has been occupied by Republicans since 2005, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran is the favorite to win the race. Moran is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has deep political roots in East Texas, while Jefferson is a Texarkana native who has never held political office.

At the state level we have the race between incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott is seeking a third term as O’Rourke set a Democratic fundraising record in the race for governor.

In Smith County, Proposition A will be placed in front of voters. Prop. A asks residents to approve or deny a $179 million bond for a new courthouse and parking garage.