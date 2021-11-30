Prosecutors: Longview man charged in Capitol riots is ‘danger to the community,’ should not be released

In Ryan Nichols’ request for release, his attorney claims he was swept up into the riot and denies each charge against him.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man being held on charges from the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol “presents a clear, concrete, and continuing danger to the community,” federal prosecutors said in response to his request to be released ahead of trial.

Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, is in a Washington D.C. jail facing five felony and three misdemeanor charges connected to the January event, according to documents in the case. On Nov. 1, Nichols’ attorney, Joseph D. McBride of New York, filed a motion asking the court to release his client on his own recognizance ahead of trial.

“Nichols called for war against his fellow citizens, and he arrived at the Capitol prepared for battle,” federal prosecutors said in a document filed Monday opposing his request for release.

In the motion, Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke M. Jones and attorney with the Department of Justice National Security Division Danielle Rosborough said Nichols assaulted law enforcement officers during the riot and incited other people to violence.