The first dose of holiday travel happened over Thanksgiving weekend, but there's more crazy travel weekends right around the corner!

While there are frustrations at places like airports due to longer security lines and the crowds, the holidays can still bring joy while traveling.

Unfortunately, traveling can also bring out the hackers.

While this is a risk anywhere you use technology, according to security and technology companies, it can also be a playground for cell phone hackers.

When we use our cell phones, unless we have unlimited data, most people connect to the free public WiFi when it's available. That's not necessarily a good thing unless you can verify that it's a secure connection.

In an airport it can be difficult to pick the right WiFi to use. There's the airport WiFi, not to mention the WiFi at the shops and restaurants.

There's even options that will just say "bookstore" or "airport WiFi" which could be an unsecured connection.

Sadly, the only way to verify it's a secure connection is to ask someone that works there instead of just picking one and hoping for the best.

If you pick the wrong one, you could be giving a hacker access to any personal information that's on your phone.

Another thing to look out for; public charging stations.

Over the last few years they've become popular at airports but it also presents an unknown factor; what are you really plugging your phone into?

Some of these portable charging stations can be hacked in a similar way to how skimmers work at a gas station.

If you're curious as to how... a USB cord allows data to be transferred both to and from a device.

The safest way to charge your phone is to just use an outlet. If an outlet is not available plug the USB charger into your laptop to charge the phone.

If neither of those options work there's always an external battery pack, buying a USB charger that does not support data transfer capabilities, or turn the phone off while it's charger to cut back on the risk of a hack.

Other ways to protect cell phones include keeping the software updated, turn off app notifications, and turn off Bluetooth capabilities when not in use.

