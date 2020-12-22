Protecting your home during holiday travel

AAA Texas has some tips and tricks while you're away from home.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Well, we are in the home stretch now with Christmas right around the corner.

But before you head out the door for your holiday plans this year, remember this: "You’re going to want to make sure you make your home as safe as possible because thieves are looking to strike,” American Automobile Association spokesman Daniel Armbruster, said.

You can stay one step ahead by securing your home and making sure you’re windows and doors are locked.

Protect your identity by using secured WiFi and websites that you’re familiar with.

And as for your vehicles, Texas ranked 2nd in the nation for the most motor vehicle thefts last year, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

If you need to leave a key behind, don’t hide it outside of your vehicle. Give it to someone you trust. And if you have a garage, you’ll want to take that remote out of your car to minimize any chances of a carjacker gaining access to your home as well.

Follow these tips and you can be confident that when you return home, everything will be just how you left it.