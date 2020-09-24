Protesters gather in downtown Tyler following decision in Breonna Taylor case

“I think it’s time for us to start having conversations."

TYLER, Texas — Just hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor, nearly a dozen people gathered at the downtown square in Tyler with protest signs.

“I think it’s time for us to start having conversations,” Jes Adams, of Tyler, said.

She had organized the protest earlier on Wednesday when she made a Facebook post detailing her plans for an evening on the square.