TYLER, Texas — For a second straight day, protesters are on the square of downtown Tyler to protest the death of George Floyd.

More than 100 people gathered at the Square Saturday night for a protest that last abut 90 minutes. The protest remained peaceful throughout.

RELATED: 'Enough is Enough! | Dozens peacefully march to protest death of George Floyd

On Sunday, a smaller number of people gathered on the square for another protest. As of 5:45 p.m., there were between 10-12 people. More protesters are expected to arrive later in the evening. Like Saturday, the crowd is diverse between race and generation, many of the them holding signs to show unity against the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Broadway Square Mall abruptly closed at 3 p.m., after a post claiming a riot at the mall was happening started to receive several shares on social media. Police say any threats against the mall are unverified.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack says the city was talking to a community organizer about a protest. Mack says the protest is expected to be peaceful.

Mack says he welcomes protesters if they remain peaceful.

The Longview News-Journal reports that all Walmarts and the Sam's Club in Longview have closed in anticipation for the demonstration.

There are no reports of any violence from the protest.

CBS19 will update this story throughout the evening.

RELATED: US cities assess protest damage, await another day of unrest

RELATED: Massive protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreaks

RELATED: Officials blame 'outsiders' for violence as Trump says Antifa to be labeled a terror group