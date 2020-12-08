Protesters of both sides of statue petition cross paths at 'Black Out the Square' event

“For them, it’s pride and heritage, but it doesn’t represent that for us."

MARSHALL, Texas — Protesters from both sides of the controversial Confederate statue rallied at the Harrison County courthouse square on Saturday, amplifying their voices on their positions regarding the statue’s fate.

“They’re gathering in larger numbers for the wrong reason — they’re supporting hatred and ignorance,” Chris Frazier with the movement to remove the statue from the courthouse grounds said as he observed the large gathering of those from the counter-movement huddled on the east side, around the statue with Confederate flags in tow.

“For them, it’s pride and heritage,” Frazier continued, “but it doesn’t represent that for us."