TYLER, Texas — Protesters with gather at the Square in downtown Tyler for a fourth consecutive day.

Earlier in the day, more than 100 people gathered for a prayer vigil at noon. Several local officials including Mayor Martin Heines, Judge Nathaniel Moran Commission JoAnn Hampton and local clergy appeared at the event to peace, unity and justice.

More than 100 people are gathered for the county’s Prayer Vigil for Justice and Peace. Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton speaks first. Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, Judge Nathaniel Moran and faith leaders will speak. pic.twitter.com/Kzl3M9GLYU — Cory McCoy (@TMT_Cory) June 2, 2020

Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKeller will hold another event at Liberty Baptist Church in Tyler beginning at 5 p.m. It is scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m.

There is another organized protest on the Square later in the evening.

After three days, there remains no violence from protests in the city. Organizers have had conversations with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of the protesters and to prevent of violence. Police have said protesters are welcome on the square as long as they remain peaceful.

The protests peaked on Monday, with roughly 200 demonstrators marching, chanting and holding signs.

This story will be updated throughout the night.

