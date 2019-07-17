TYLER, Texas — A prominent real estate company in Dallas has purchased a 543-acre property in Tyler near Bellwood Lake, a move that positions the western side of the city for future growth.

Provident Realty Advisors, which is one of the companies with interest in the Village at Cumberland Park, purchased the property Monday, according to a statement released by the real estate broker representing the seller.

The site is located at the intersection of Loop 323 and Earl Campbell Parkway, south of Texas Highway 31. The amount of the sale was not disclosed, but the minimum bid price in November was $10,500 per acre, equal to just over $5.7 million.

