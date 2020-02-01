RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County has lifted the provisional burn ban Thursday, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The Rusk County Commissioners Court implemented the provisional burn ban on Dec. 9.

A provisional burn ban requires individuals wishing to burn to:

Have a water source readily available at the site of the burn

Burn in an enclosed pit or container with flammable objects being a minimum of 10' away

Notify fire department responsible for the area

Any burning must be monitored continuously until the fire is fully extinguished

