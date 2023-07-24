Provost Umphrey lawyers claim staff at Southeast Texas hotels ignored signs of human trafficking

The lawsuit claims online reviews left by guests described the sexual activity and drug use they observed during their stay, but were ultimately ignored by staff.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Provost Umphrey is representing four survivors who allege they were trafficked at hotels and motels in Beaumont and Port Arthur.

G6 Hospitality, a franchisor, and the local owners of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 hotels, are named among the defendants according to a Provost Umphrey release.

The use of these hotels for sex trafficking is well known to the defendants according to the lawsuits.

“Defendants have known for years that pimps and traffickers use their hotels to carry out their crimes,” the lawsuit states.

Hotel staff and employees have ignored signs of trafficking in the hotels or actively participated the release claims.

“The statistics shine a grim light on the hotel industry being complicit in human trafficking,” said Provost Umphrey counsel to the victims Bryan Blevins.

The lawsuit quotes online reviews left by Studio 6 guests described the sexual activity and drug use they observed during their stay.

“If transient hotel guests are seeing it, how could the staff and managers possibly not see what was happening, the fact is, they let it happen and ignored our clients’ cries for help,” said Provost Umphrey Lawyer Matthew Matheny, who is also representing the victims.

Lawyer at Provost Umphrey Bryan Blevins tells 12News the abuse started when the victims were as young as 15.

Bevins says they endured years of abuse.

"One of them had actually been trafficked exclusively out of California, but we can bring the case here because G6 is a Texas corporation," Bevins said.

Blevins says the motel owners should be held responsible.

"They are profiting every single time a room is paid for and often time it's paid for in cash," he said.

He also says the motels often ignored their clients' cries for help.

"These women have obviously been traumatized, and they've been severely injured both physically. They've been drug addicted through the process. in many cases so this is about obtaining for them the resources they're going to need to get the treatment they need and to give them the resources in order to restart their life," Blevins said.

Executive Director of Harvest House Dani Miller Holmes says it's not uncommon for hotels and sex trafficking to go hand in hand.

"There is this an anonymous nature to using these hotels. There could be spaces that aren't visible to the public," she said.

She says staff should be trained on what to look for and where to call for help.

"Provocative clothing, if they have a partner that's very controlling and again multiple people going in and out in a short amount of time," she said.

Provost Umphrey with co-counsel Annie McAdams of Annie McAdams PC and Fibich, Lebron, Copeland & Briggs in Houston, have filed over 40 human trafficking cases in nine states, including Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and New York.

Additional defendants include Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels, and Marriot International, Inc.

To report human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888, as well as your local law enforcement.

“We want to stress that this crime can happen anywhere, to anyone. Recognize the signs and report it if you see it.," said Matheny.

Provost Umphrey says it has filed more than 40 sex trafficking lawsuits nationwide, targeting other hotels as well.

12news contacted G6 Hospitality, but we didn't receive comment in time for this publication.

From a Provost Umphrey release:

