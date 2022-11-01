Kilgore College names Courtney Pruitt athletic director

Pruitt served a short time as KC’s part-time assistant athletic director, then assumed the role of full-time interim athletic director in Nov.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College has named Longview native Courtney Pruitt as athletic director, as announced by Dr. Staci Martin on Monday.

Pruitt served a short time as KC’s part-time assistant athletic director, then assumed the role of full-time interim athletic director in Nov.

She began duties as full-time athletic director on Jan. 1.

“She is very well-qualified to take on the day-to-day management of KC’s athletic programs, beginning her coaching career in 2005 after playing basketball collegiately,” Martin said.

Pruitt has served as associate head women’s basketball coach at Prairie View A&M University; head women’s basketball coach at Alcorn State University; associate director of athletics at Wiley College; head women’s coach at Wiley College; associate head women’s coach at Tyler Junior College; head women’s basketball coach at Ranger College; and assistant women’s basketball coach at Lon Morris College.

Pruitt said she is happy to be home after a long and successful coaching career.

“My experiences at both the junior college and four-year levels have allowed me to master the skill of managing small operating budgets and unique scholarship allotments while still maintaining high expectations for my program,” Pruitt said.