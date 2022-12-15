PSC and DPS award Nacogdoches trooper, deputy for saving boy's life

Texas Public Safety Commission along with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw awarded Trooper Brian Barnes and Deputy Ron Wherry

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Public Safety Commission along with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw presented Trooper Brian Barnes, Nacogdoches a Lifesaving award and Deputy Ron Wherry, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office received a Director’s Award, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at DPS Headquarters in Austin.

The award was gifted to them for their quick thinking and heroic actions on July 9, 2022.

Trooper Barnes responded to an emergency broadcast of an unconscious child found submerged in a rural pond. As the first responder on the scene, Barnes discovered a lifeless five-year-old.

Upon assessing the child’s condition, Trooper Barnes began administering CPR. Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Wherry was the second responder on the scene and immediately began assisting Trooper Barnes in CPR efforts.

Both officers remained calm and focused under extreme conditions during the chaotic situation. After approximately two minutes, the child was revived.

Trooper Barnes and Deputy Wherry continued to provide aid to the child until emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene to take control.