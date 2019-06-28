BULLARD, Texas — Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery (HSB Combat Recovery) is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans who suffer from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

The organization was founded in 2015, but became an official nonprofit organization in 2018.

The co-founders are disabled veterans who, themselves, suffer from PTSD. Their love for the outdoors inspired them to create the organization in the effort to help their fellow brothers and sisters.

The organization provides free hunting and fishing excursions, including:

Whitetail deer hunts

Exotic animal hunts

Hog hunts

Bass fishing

“First and foremost, you’re not in this fight alone,” said one of the co-founders, Kody Corrin. “You've got brothers and sisters everywhere that want to help you, that want to carry that burden. And if your rock sack is too heavy, let us carry you, we got you. One hundred percent.”

For more information on their next trips and events, visit their website.