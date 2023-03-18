Pub Crawl celebrations kick off in Longview

There’s more to Saint Patrick’s Day than just beer. Friday's event was all about spending time with family and friends.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired at 5 pm.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continued in Longview with the Pub Crawl.

A sea of green filled with luck all around is what we saw at Oil Horse Brewing Company, just one of the many businesses participating in Longview’s Pub Crawl to get St. Patrick’s Day started.

"I love St. Patrick's day! I love any excuse to drink beer," said attendee Kiffany Smith.

Not just any beer – lucky green beer!

"I mean any excuse to just drink green beer or any good beer," said attendee David Estes.

"I wanted to try the crackberry cider. My favorite," said attendee Savanna Wear.



There’s more to Saint Patrick’s Day than just beer. Friday’s event was all about spending time with family and friends.

"Me and my mother in law are playing baggo – or cornhole is what we call it here," Estes said.

The object of the game is to get the beanbag into the hole. If you do, count yourself lucky, like this family who actually got to travel to Ireland!

"It looks just like a postcard. It really does. And he got (to) get up, close and personal with the barney stone and castle, so that was really fun," said attendee Michelle Byron.

The Byron family loved their trip to Ireland, but what they love more is getting to spend time this St. Patrick’s Day with their son and his girlfriend.

"So I said we need to come out here, play games, and visit and have a good time," Byron said.

Whether you were a local or not, this Saint Patrick’s Day was a lucky one for everyone at the Pub Crawl.