TYLER — Breastfeeding moms across the country now have the law on their side. In 2018, it is now legal for mothers to breastfeed in public in all 50 states, following the passing of a new legislation in the final two states, Utah and Idaho.

The bill’s passing didn’t come without opposition. In Utah, Republican Rep. Curt Webb complained during a hearing that a lack of cover up could lead to immodesty. He also said he was uncomfortable with the idea.

The bill passed after language was removed about whether a woman's breast was uncovered to simply state that women are permitted to "breastfeed in any place of public accommodation."

In Texas, the law states that moms have the right to nurse in any public place --- as long as she's not trespassing.

"Breastfeeding is more healthy for her,” says Deja Capetillo.

Capetillo gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Cataleya, just two days ago. This new mom decided to join the more than 8 out of 10 mothers who begin breastfeeding their babies at birth.

"Moms are very self-conscious of ourselves, and we want to protect ourselves and our babies," says Nina Taylor, a Breastfeeding Peer Counselor with WIC.

Taylor helps mothers like Capetillo become comfortable with breastfeeding.

"We actually helped Broadway Square Mall become a mother-friendly worksite. They also have a nursing station that's there at the mall that has a little lounge and chair and stuff and a sink, so if they need to go pump, it's not feeling like they're in a little bathroom, but it's a little lounge."

While Texas’ law says a woman can legally breastfeed in public wherever she has the right to be, women are still shamed for feeding their baby. And under that same state law, breastfeeding moms have no legal protection if asked to do so in a restroom or leave a business.

From discussions on modesty to necessity, it seems everyone has an opinion on the issue.

"I think that moms have a right to have just a little space where they can have a little bit of privacy where they can feed their babies, that's not in a restroom because restrooms can be a little gross," says Lacy Robertson with Lactation Consultants of East Texas.

Robertson says if the law is on the side of breastfeeding moms, babies should be allowed to eat in peace; anywhere, at any time, without judgment from others.

"And there's nothing abnormal about it, so it's whatever the mom is comfortable with."

Fellow mothers like Capetillo agree.

"A baby's got to eat."

