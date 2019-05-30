TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office and Tyler Police Department will hold a joint active shooter training session on June 8.

The training is meant to teach people what happens during an active shooting event, the natural response of people and what actions law enforcement takes.

The training will also focus on actions people can take to save their lives and the lives of others.

The training will be in the Crosswalk Conference Center at Green Acres Baptist Church on Saturday, June 8 at 9 a.m. The training is free and open to the public.

Due to the nature of the training, parents are strongly encouraged to not bring children younger than 18 to the training.