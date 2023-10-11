Public meetings set for McWhorter Park upgrades, Sabine River Paddling Trail

The meetings are set 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Residents will have an opportunity to provide input during concurrent meetings Oct. 17 on McWhorter Park upgrades and the development of the Sabine River Paddling Trail.

The meetings are set 5:30 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd. The meetings, which will be held in separate rooms, will include short presentations and an opportunity to provide feedback.

The presentations will be staggered so attendees can hear both if they choose.