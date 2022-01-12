x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Longview public safety entities hope to fill open positions during hiring event

Longview public safety organizations are hoping to fill open positions through a hiring event Thursday at the Longview Convention Complex.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from March 2021.

Longview public safety organizations are hoping to fill open positions through a hiring event Thursday at the Longview Convention Complex.

The event will be hosted by the Longview Public Safety Communications Division, Longview Police Department and Longview Fire Department. Dispatchers are needed, according to representatives.

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the city is looking to fill 11 dispatcher positions.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Longview police hand out 200 gift cards for Blue Santa program

RELATED: Longview police asking help to find suspect in armed robbery at Gilmer Road Walmart

In Other News

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Recipient: Bailey Zappe