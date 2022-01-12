Longview public safety entities hope to fill open positions during hiring event

Longview public safety organizations are hoping to fill open positions through a hiring event Thursday at the Longview Convention Complex.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from March 2021.

Longview public safety organizations are hoping to fill open positions through a hiring event Thursday at the Longview Convention Complex.

The event will be hosted by the Longview Public Safety Communications Division, Longview Police Department and Longview Fire Department. Dispatchers are needed, according to representatives.

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the city is looking to fill 11 dispatcher positions.