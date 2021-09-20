Pumpkin patches popping up across East Texas

Are you ready for Autumn? Here is a list of places to visit for pumpkin picking:

TYLER, Texas — Autumn has arrived! If you're looking for some fun family Fall festivities, we've got you covered! CBS19 has put together a list of places where you can pick pumpkins and enjoy some autumnal activities across the Pineywoods:

CHEROKEE CO:

Texas State Railroad Corn Maze: All aboard the pumpkin patch express! Located in Rusk, kids of all ages can take a 30-minute round trip train ride from the depot with departure times of 10 AM, 11:30 AM, 1 PM, 2:30 PM and 4 PM. Visitors can pick their pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, take part in a hayride and interactive games, and if you're brave enough head to the "Trick or Treat Street."

Train rides will be taking place the last three Saturdays in October (10/16/2021 - 10/30/2021)

For more information visit their website or call (855) 632-7729

GREGG CO:

Located in Longview, Ellis Home & Garden is open for all your fall needs. They are open 9 AM to 8 PM weekdays and Sunday Noon to 6 PM. On the weekends, they have food trucks and pumpkins for sale. On the third Thursday of October, they will host their annual Pumpkin glow.

RUSK CO:

Saint Matthews Episcopal Church located in Henderson, TX will open its pumpkin patch on October 2nd, 2021 featuring a list of events throughout the season including a blessing of the animals on opening day, pumpkin painting, bake sales and movies in the patch. A list of dates and more information can be found on their Facebook page.

SMITH CO: