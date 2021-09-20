Pumpkin patches popping up across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Autumn has arrived! If you're looking for some fun family Fall festivities, we've got you covered! CBS19 has put together a list of places where you can pick pumpkins and enjoy some autumnal activities across the Pineywoods:
CHEROKEE CO:
Texas State Railroad Corn Maze: All aboard the pumpkin patch express! Located in Rusk, kids of all ages can take a 30-minute round trip train ride from the depot with departure times of 10 AM, 11:30 AM, 1 PM, 2:30 PM and 4 PM. Visitors can pick their pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, take part in a hayride and interactive games, and if you're brave enough head to the "Trick or Treat Street."
Train rides will be taking place the last three Saturdays in October (10/16/2021 - 10/30/2021)
For more information visit their website or call (855) 632-7729
GREGG CO:
Located in Longview, Ellis Home & Garden is open for all your fall needs. They are open 9 AM to 8 PM weekdays and Sunday Noon to 6 PM. On the weekends, they have food trucks and pumpkins for sale. On the third Thursday of October, they will host their annual Pumpkin glow.
RUSK CO:
Saint Matthews Episcopal Church located in Henderson, TX will open its pumpkin patch on October 2nd, 2021 featuring a list of events throughout the season including a blessing of the animals on opening day, pumpkin painting, bake sales and movies in the patch. A list of dates and more information can be found on their Facebook page.
SMITH CO:
Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church will soon be opening for its 8th annual pumpkin patch starting on Saturday, September 25th and running until October 31st. All are welcome to come pick pumpkins weekdays 10 AM to dusk, Saturday 9 AM to dusk and Sunday from Noon to dusk.