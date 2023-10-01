Pumpkin Wonderland returns to Jacksonville, opens Oct. 2

The Pumpkin Wonderland will be downtown Austin Bank green space located at 200 East Commerce Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Pumpkin Wonderland returns to Jacksonville and will be open to the public on Oct. 2. The festive art installation is put on by the Jacksonville Community Arts Alliance.

Jacksonville Community Arts Alliance Executive Director Cassie Devillier said she was inspired to create the attraction after visiting the Dallas Arboretum.

“I was inspired by the Dallas Arboretum’s fall installation years ago. I had always hoped to create an autumn display for my hometown someday,” she said. “It has been a dream and a privilege to create an installation of this caliber for our community to enjoy through our nonprofit’s work.”